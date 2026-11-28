With just days to go until a lockout likely shuts down Major League Baseball, the St. Louis Cardinals are shopping their surplus of backstops.

Heading into the 2027 season, rookie Leo Bernal is in line to be the Cardinals' starting catcher. Beyond Bernal, the Cardinals have three other options to slot in as No. 2 options in Pedro Pages, Ivan Herrera and even Jimmy Crooks. But there aren't going to be enough innings to go around and the Cardinals are shopping backstops. On Saturday, The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal, Will Sammon and Katie Woo reported that St. Louis isn't just shopping catchers, but is actually "optimistic" about getting a deal done.

"In addition to its pitching pursuits, the Cardinals also are exploring trades that would free up space on the 40-man roster," Woo, Sammon and Rosenthal wrote. "Per team sources, the Cardinals are optimistic about trading from their robust catching depth. ... Thus, either Pedro Pages or Jimmy Crooks appears expendable. Pages is viewed by the organization as an ideal third-string option, and the Cardinals kept three catchers on their roster for the majority of the last two seasons."

The Cardinals Are Looking Around

Aug 28, 2026; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Cardinals catcher Jimmy Crooks (8) looks on after hitting a 2-run home run against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the third inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Le-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Of the options to be traded, Crooks would be the most obvious option. Rumors have been swirling all offseason about the idea of Crooks being available. In November, MLB.com's Mark Feinsand tabbed Crooks as the top trade candidate of the offseason for the Cardinals. Crooks was talked about heavily as a trade chip this past summer as well.

Crooks is under team control through the 2032 season. If he were to be on the move this offseason, he certainly would bring a better return back to St. Louis — without negatively impacting the big league roster — than dealing Pages. The Cardinals could easily roll into 2027 with Bernal as the No. 1 and Pages as the No. 2 and then give Herrera time every now and then, if the club saw fit.

When it comes to Crooks, he still has plenty of upside, despite not showing much offensively in the majors just yet. He's just 25 years old and has played in just 67 games in the majors so far in his young career. If the Cardinals want an intriguing return, the odds are better if Crooks is dealt than Pages.

The clock is ticking. Time is running out before the likely lockout. The Cardinals are running out of time to make a splash. Keep an eye on the catchers.