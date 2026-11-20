The St. Louis Cardinals have a lot of decisions to make on Friday before the deadline passes to tender contracts to arbitration-eligible players.

When it comes to St. Louis, the player who has been talked about the most has been infielder Nolan Gorman. But who else should fans be keeping an eye on? The next player to watch absolutely should be veteran backstop Pedro Pages.

This isn't to say that he's guaranteed to be non-tendered. At this point, anything could happen. But of the arbitration-eligible players for the Cardinals, Pages is the guy, beyond Gorman, who is the most up in the air.

Heading into the 2027 season, Leo Bernal is on pace to be St. Louis' starter and go-to guy behind the plate. He's technically going to be a rookie in 2027, but he was phenomenal down the stretch in 2026 and looked like a star of the future. The hype has been loud around Bernal this offseason to the point where he was even called the likely "true heir" to franchise legend Yadier Molina.

The Cardinals Have A Catcher To Keep An Eye On

Aug 20, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; St. Louis Cardinals relief pitcher Riley O'Brien (61) shakes hands with catcher Pedro Pages (43) after the victory over the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If the Cardinals entered the 2027 season with Bernal as the starter and Pages as the backup, they'd be just fine. But there are other catchers at St. Louis' disposal as well. Could Ivan Herrera be the backup catcher in a full season? Maybe. He has made it clear that he wants to catch. If not Herrera, the Cardinals also have Jimmy Crooks, who could end up in the majors if he's not traded this offseason. Crooks' upside is higher than Pages'. Herrera isn't as good defensively as Pages, but he's going to have a big role on the 2027 Cardinals, regardless of position, because of his bat.

So, if the Cardinals look at Herrera or Crooks as better backup options, then they could save cash by simply non-tendering Pages before the deadline. He's projected to make $1.3 million this offseason in arbitration, per MLB Trade Rumors. If the Cardinals were to non-tender Pages, there's always a chance they could go back to him and attempt to sign him to a minor league deal. This is what the club did last year with Yohel Pozo.

If the Cardinals tried to go this route, arguably the odds of returning on a minor league deal wouldn't be great. There are certainly teams that would roll the dice on Pages as a backup option.

At the end of the day, Pages is someone to watch before the non-tender deadline, along with Gorman. More answers will surface on Friday.