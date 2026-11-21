On Friday, the St. Louis Cardinals finally made the decision to pull the plug on Nolan Gorman. He performed well his first two years wearing the birds on the bat, but fell apart in 2024 and never quite recovered. The Cardinals finally non-tendered him on Friday along with pitcher Max Rajcic.

Every other candidate was tendered a contract for the 2027 season. However, there is one more player that should have been included on the list of players the Cardinals cut ties with, and it mostly has to do with the overabundance of players at one position in particular.

Cardinals should have cut ties with Pedro Pages

Sep 24, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; St. Louis Cardinals catcher Pedro Pages (43) reacts on the field before the game against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The 28-year-old catcher was the starter on Opening Day and for much of the 2025 season. His game-calling abilities and pitch framing has earned him some high praise from within the organization. He also has a solid arm.

So, why non-tender him? First of all, the Cardinals needed more offense from him and never quite got it. He hit .217/.275/.312 with just four home runs, 12 RBI and a .588 OPS.

Secondly, the team has a ton of depth at the catcher position and not enough places to put the guys they have. Leo Bernal emerged late in the season, and as a switch-hitter with power, he turned heads and looks to be the catcher of the future. Ivan Herrera's defense is less than stellar, but he has the bat to be an everyday player and will be needed to catch if Bernal ever needs a day off.

Meanwhile, they have Rainiel Rodriguez quickly pushing through the ranks of the farm system, and it likely won't be too much longer before he is ready to claim a spot on the Cardinals' roster.

Therefore, there just isn't enough space for Pages. He's going to get lost in a crowded shuffle of catchers and won't have an opportunity to play everyday in St. Louis.

Had the Cardinals non-tendered him, perhaps he could have been picked up by a team that needs a catcher, which would have allowed him to potentially play every day. Perhaps the Cardinals are holding onto him to see if they can get any takers on the trade market, but it's not like they're going to get a big haul for him if they do trade him, so it will be interesting to see what happens next with Pages as the Cardinals weigh their options.