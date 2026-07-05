Cardinals vs. Cubs Game Was Interrupted by Unforeseen Circumstances

The St. Louis Cardinals continued their recent trend of getting back on track just when it appears they are falling out of contention. With a 3-0 win over the Chicago Cubs on Saturday night, they won yet another series.

The game was delayed to start due to rain, but it didn't take long for JJ Wetherholt and the Cardinals to jump out to an early lead. However, in the bottom of the sixth inning, fog crept in and made the field almost invisible. Wetherholt could even be seen on the broadcast saying "We can't see the ball."

The game was ultimately delayed again for about 15 minutes.

"At first it was kind of cool, and then I was like 'bro, I'm kinda scared' because you really could not see the ball," Wetherholt said in his postgame interview.

“At first it was kinda cool, and then I was like bro, I’m kinda scared ‘cause you really could not see the ball”



JJ Wetherholt spoke with @Ken_Rosenthal about playing in the fog tonight and what it’s like in the clubhouse as the Cardinals continue to stay in the NL Playoff race pic.twitter.com/ugOW6W7J4g — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) July 5, 2026

Beware of the fog

Jun 10, 2013; Chicago, IL, USA; A general view of the fog at Wrigley Field during the first inning of a game between the Chicago Cubs and the Cincinnati Reds during the second inning. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Playing in foggy condiditons is nothing new for Chicago sports teams. During a game in 2013 against the Cincinnati Reds, the Cubs had to deal with that. However, this was a first for the Cardinals, and it led to the game being delayed a few minutes.

Fortunately, it did not seem to deter the Cardinals, even as several players on the field expressed how hard it was for them to see. Wetherholt had three hits, including a leadoff home run on the first pitch, and the Cardinals held on for an important series win during a stretch of games against some of the National League's best ballclubs.

But it certainly made for a very weird environment at Wrigley Field. The fog gave off odd vibes and made the ballpark seem as if it had turned into a graveyard on Halloween night. It didn't last long, but it certainly made the conditions of the game less than ideal.

It's not something you're going to see everyday, but the vibes at the ballpark were certainly different when the fog came in. The ball was hard for players to see, and even the umpiring crew knew that it was time to stop play for a couple of minutes.

Hopefully the conditions will be better for the series finale on Sunday as the Cardinals look for a sweep over the Cubs for the first time since September of 2022. The Cardinals will look to improve to nine games over the .500 mark before heading home to face the Milwaukee Brewers in a five-game series.