Chaim Bloom Shares Thoughts on JJ Wetherholt All-Star Snub

The St. Louis Cardinals have been a pleasant surprise this season. Despite being counted out early on this year after several trades in the offseason, they are in wild card position with a week left in the first half of the season.

On Saturday, outfielder Jordan Walker was announced as an All-Star, but notably absent was rookie second baseman JJ Wetherholt.

On Sunday, Chaim Bloom spoke with Tom Ackerman of KMOX about Wetherholt's All-Star case and what has made his fast start to the 2026 season so special.

"Well, he's certainly has done enough and shown enough to deserve that spot. We know this is how it works, that not everybody who deserves it gets it," Bloom said. "We're obviously biased towards our own guys, but the fact that we're talking about this, the fact that there's different guys in that clubhouse you can point to and feel that way about, I think that's a credit to what's going on here, a credit to them and for JJ, just remarkable to do this as a rookie and to really establish this as his standard, where you just come to expect it. We shouldn't forget how hard that is, and it's pretty impressive that he's been able to set what feels like a baseline."

Wetherholt's All-Star case

Jul 2, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; St. Louis Cardinals second baseman JJ Wetherholt (26) hits an RBI single against the Atlanta Braves in the seventh inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Wetherholt is certainly deserving of being an All-Star, even though he is not on the roster at the moment. He is hitting .269/.364/.416 with 13 home runs, 36 RBI and a .780 OPS this season and also has a 4.2 WAR.

If an injury takes place, then it would make sense for Wetherholt to at least be in consideration to take a spot on the National League's roster and join Walker. It is unfortunate that Wetherholt was snubbed and as of now is not on the roster, but his success this season has been remarkable and he certainly has a strong case to be named the NL Rookie of the Year when all is said and done.

There is still a lot to like about what he brings to the table, even though he was snubbed. It will be interesting to see if any changes are made to the roster. That can always happen between now and next week when the stage is finally set.

Wetherholt deserves a spot on the roster if anything does change, and it would be good for the game to see one of the brightest young stars on the big stage.