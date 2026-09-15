Former Cardinal Believes Nathan Church Could Be X-Factor for Lineup

11 games remain in the 2026 season for the St. Louis Cardinals. They are 75-76 and far out of postseason contention, but they have taken a lot of steps forward as an organization. The farm system is much improved under Chaim Bloom, and the future looks bright.

The Cardinals began the year with Victor Scott II as their starting center fielder, but now have Nathan Church patrolling that spot. While not a household name, Church has been able to get on base, play elite defense and even hit for some power for St. Louis. He also came into Monday's game hitting .310/.787/.362 in his last 30 games.

Former Cardinal Kyle Gibson believes Church could be a true X-factor in the future.

"If you can get this type of production out of center field, it lengthens your lineup, and now you're looking at a team that really can do some damage consistently offensively. That can really close some gaps when other guys are struggling," Gibson said.

Nathan Church has stepped up for Cardinals

Aug 29, 2026; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Cardinals center fielder Nathan Church (27) catches a fly ball hit by Pittsburgh Pirates first baseman Spencer Horwitz in the third inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Puetz-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

For the season, Church is hitting .252/.297/.373 with 10 home runs, 50 RBI and 10 stolen bases. He can be a dual threat for the Cardinals as an elite defender as well.

But as long as he can keep up his production, the bottom of the lineup will look a lot stronger for the rest of this year and for 2027 and beyond. Church may not be a slugger, but he has been a much more consistent hitter and has been exactly what the Cardinals have needed from the center field position.

If he can stay healthy, he could potentially be the answer in center field in the future. His offensive game is going to be the X-factor. The Cardinals haven't had a lot of left-handed bats pan out over the past few years, but if Church can, the lineup will look a lot better and the Cardinals will be a different team in a few years.

They need production out center field, and Church has certainly been a step up from Scott offensively. It will be interesting to see if Church can take the next step forward in 2027, because he could be a true difference maker for a team that is moving along with its rebuild very quickly.

Church made his debut last season but has become the type of player that the Cardinals were hoping for in terms of center field production.