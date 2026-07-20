Former Cardinals Reliever Announces Retirement

It's been an unfortunate road for St. Louis Cardinals hurler Packy Naughton over the last few years due to injuries.

Back in May, it was reported that Naughton needed to undergo yet another elbow surgery in June that would knock him out of action for a while, once again. In 2023, he underwent season–ending surgery to repair the flexor tendon in his left elbow. He had to have surgery once again in 2024. He didn't pitch in a game in 2025 and looked like his old self in Spring Training and then across three appearances with Triple-A Memphis before getting hurt again.

It's been a difficult road for Naughton, to say the least. And now, his time in professional baseball, at least as a player, is coming to an end. On Monday, Naughton took to Instagram to announce his retirement from professional baseball.

Packy Naughton Is Heading Off To Retirement

Feb 21, 2024; Jupiter, FL, USA; St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Packy Naughton (30). Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

"For the past 26 years, baseball has meant everything to me," Naughton wrote on X. "From growing up playing at the complex, to having my brother Jake behind the plate for me in high school, to pitching at Virginia Tech, I thought I had already accomplished more than I ever dreamed. ...

"After multiple elbow surgeries, countless hours of rehab, and giving everything I had to get back on the mound, my body has made the decision for me. My elbow just can’t do it anymore. I gave this game everything I had, and then some. While I’m proud of that, it doesn’t make writing these words any easier. None of this would have been possible without the people who stood beside me every step of the way."

You can read Naughton's entire statement right here.

Naughton quickly became a fan favorite among the Cardinals' fanbase back in 2022 and 2023. Naughton pitched in 30 games with the organization as a whole in the big leagues and had a 4.14 ERA and a 36-to-8 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 37 innings pitched.

As the injuries continued to pile up, Naughton became a player that the Cardinals' fanbase rooted for as he relentlessly attempted to come back and help the organization out. It's unfortunate how things worked out with the injuries, but it certainly wasn't from a lack of trying for the 30-year-old lefty.

He found success in a Cardinals uniform and now can go off and find what comes next. Hopefully, Naughton is able to find whatever he is looking for in his next chapter.