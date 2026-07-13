Cardinals Outright 6-Year Veteran After 1 Appearance for St. Louis

The St. Louis Cardinals had a roller coaster of a day last week in the pitching department.

St. Louis played a doubleheader against the Milwaukee Brewers on July 7 and had to make some pitching moves to make sure it was covered for the 18 innings of action. For example, Bruce Zimmermann was promoted to the big leagues for Game 1 against Milwaukee and came in behind Matt Svanson as an opener and gave St. Louis a shot to win, although it didn't. He pitched five innings and allowed three runs in his first big league outing of the year.

He didn't stick on the big league roster, though. He was designated for assignment after Game 1 to promote left-handed hurler Jared Shuster for Game 2.

While Zimmermann was designated for assignment, it appears as though St. Louis will not be losing him as a depth option for the organization. On Monday, the Cardinals announced that Zimmermann cleared waivers and has been outrighted to Triple-A Memphis.

The Cardinals Outrighted Bruce Zimmermann

Jul 7, 2026; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Bruce Zimmermann (54) pitches against the Milwaukee Brewers during the second inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"LHP Bruce Zimmermann has cleared waivers and been outrighted to Memphis (AAA)," the Cardinals announced. "1B Bligh Madris (AAA) has been granted his release to pursue opportunities in the KBO."

LHP Bruce Zimmermann has cleared waivers and been outrighted to Memphis (AAA).



1B Bligh Madris (AAA) has been granted his release to pursue opportunities in the KBO. — Cardinals Player Development (@CardsPlayerDev) July 13, 2026

This is a positive for the organization. Zimmermann is a six-year big league veteran with a 5.63 career ERA in 40 total appearances as a member of the Baltimore Orioles. Brewers and the Cardinals.

Zimmermann has made 15 appearances down in Triple-A so far this season in the Cardinals' organization and logged a 3.78 ERA before his cup of coffee in the big leagues.

The biggest reason why it's important to keep a depth option around, like Zimmermann, is exactly what happened during the doubleheader last week. St. Louis was in a pinch and needed a hurler who could give them a chunk of innings. Zimmermann did that on a moment's notice. Then, the Cardinals were able to free up a roster spot and he went unclaimed.

The first half of the season has come to an end and the All-Star break is here. Fortunately, the Cardinals will get a few days off before the second half kicks off and the club hopefully makes a run at a playoff spot. There's still a lot of time left in the season. At some point, the Cardinals will surely need a hurler to step up, whether that is because of injury or maybe even a doubleheader. Having an option like Zimmermann in your back pocket is a luxury for depth.