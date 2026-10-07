How Much Can the Cardinals Actually Spend This Offseason?

The St. Louis Cardinals had one of the youngest rosters in baseball in 2026, which unsurprisingly led to one of the lowest payrolls in the league as well.

St. Louis finished the 2026 season with the 25th-ranked projected payroll at roughly $97 million. St. Louis' projected luxury tax payroll came in a bit higher at roughly $112 million, per FanGraphs. With such a young roster, the vast majority of the roster is under team control in either arbitration or pre-arbitration. JJ Wetherholt inked a long-term extension and has a payroll hit of $2.75 million in 2027 and a luxury tax hit just over $14 million. Outside of him, there aren't many players on the roster with dollar figures already attached. That will change as arbitration deals come in. But, first, the Cardinals have to decide whether or not to tender deals to the arbitration-eligible players. Then, there will be a better view of the overall payroll situation.

This offseason, Cardinals fans shouldn't expect to see any massive splashes when the market opens and free agency begins. Still, that doesn't mean that no money can be spent. In 2025, the Cardinals had a payroll around $131 million. In 2024, that number was around $179 million. In 2023, it was around $148 million. In 2022, the Cardinals were around $156 million.

The Cardinals Should Have Room To Spend, If They See Fit

Sep 23, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; St. Louis Cardinals president of baseball operations Chaim Bloom in the dugout before the game against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Again, the 2026 Cardinals came in around $97 million. Ryne Stanek is the only player to think about right now when it comes to free agency. He has a $6 million club option that doesn't seem likely to be picked up. Aside from that, the Cardinals' payroll is going to be loaded with young guys already on the roster, guys from the minors or external additions this offseason.

From an arbitration standpoint, prices will go up. For example, Alec Burleson made $3.3 million in 2026. MLB Trade Rumors currently has his 2027 projected arbitration salary at $8.3 million. That's not a guarantee, but he'll surely be getting a raise and that's the neighborhood to think about in. When all is said and done, the Cardinals should have room to add, if they see fit. Even with raises in arbitration, this is still a club with very few financial commitments right now. In 2025, the Cardinals spent around $131 million. A jump that high back to that would be pretty surprising. But with additions and potential contract extensions this winter, moving past $100 million in payroll should be a given. Then, the question is how high is the front office willing to go.

Financially, there should be room for the Cardinals to do pretty much whatever they want because their payroll was so low in 2026. Just looking at the payrolls from 2022 through 2025, it's clear there's money to spend. It all depends on how St. Louis views itself in this rebuild process.