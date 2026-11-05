Five Options Emerge as Cardinals Search for Third Base Answer

Despite the fact that the St. Louis Cardinals won just 77 games in 2026, there are fewer holes throughout the diamond that the club has to fill this winter than you'd expect.

In fact, at the moment, it seems like the club is pretty set from a position player standpoint, outside of third base. And even at third base, there are internal options to fill the spot if the Cardinals don't want to go out and add someone in free agency or the trade market. Throughout the offseason so far, this has been the position that has gotten a lot of buzz for the Cardinals. On Thursday, MLB.com's Will Leitch shared a column highlighting five potential third base options: Nolan Gorman, Blaze Jordan, Thomas Saggese, Jesus Baez or an external addition.

Let's break down these options.

Best Option: Blaze Jordan

Aug 17, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Blaze Jordan (33) prepares for the pitch in the sixth inning against the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This is a snapshot in time. Of the names mentioned, Baez is likely to be the best long-term option, but being ready for Opening Day to kick off the 2027 season is unlikely. Cardinals president of baseball operations Chaim Bloom specifically talked about the importance of not skipping steps. Baez hasn't played above Double-A yet.

So, for this spot, we were between Jordan and Saggese. Saggese has the upside to be a Brendan Donovan or Tommy Edman-like player and help this club all over the place. But for now, we're sticking with Jordan. He impressed right out of the gate as a rookie in 2026. In 58 games, he slashed .247/.276/.382 with a .658 OPS, three home runs, 28 RBIs, eight doubles and four triples. His season was cut short, but Jordan is still just 23 years old. With a full offseason of preparation for the majors, he should be even better in 2027. Once the power he showed down in the minors arrives in the majors, he's going to look like a very good player.

Worst Option: Nolan Gorman

Sep 23, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Nolan Gorman (16) warms up before the game against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If the Cardinals enter the 2027 season with Gorman manning the hot corner, it's going to just be more of the same. Over the last few years, the Cardinals have given Gorman opportunities over and over again to try to unlock his bat. Back in 2023, he hit 27 home runs and looked like a potential infielder of the future.

Since then, his power numbers have dropped each year and he has hit right around .200. In 2026, he actually came in below that mark at .184. If the goal for the team is still the same and is development, plugging Gorman back in at third base would be a step in the wrong direction.