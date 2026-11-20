There was a point at which Nolan Gorman appeared to be a slugger of the future for the St. Louis Cardinals. Unfortunately, things didn't work out and now his time with the organization is coming to an end.

With the deadline approaching for clubs to either tender contracts to arbitration-eligible players — or non-tender them — St. Louis reportedly has decided to non-tender Gorman and send him to free agency. Joel Sherman of the New York Post reported the news on X.

"Source: The Cardinals are non-tendering Nolan Gorman," Sherman wrote.

The Cardinals Are Moving On

Sep 7, 2026; San Francisco, California, USA; St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Nolan Gorman (16) catches a fly ball for an out hit by San Francisco Giants outfielder Turner Hill (not pictured) during the fifth inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: John Hefti-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It's a disappointing end to what was once a promising career in St. Louis. Gorman was selected in the first round of the 2018 Major League Baseball Draft by the Cardinals and eventually made the big leagues in 2022. Gorman impressed right away. He hit 14 home runs in 89 games in 2022 and then followed up with the best season of his professional career in 2023. That year, he hit 27 home runs and drove in 76 runs in 119 games played. That season, Gorman looked like he was going to be an infielder of the future for the Cardinals at either second base or third base.

Unfortunately, things took a turn for the worse afterward. He took a step back offensively and didn't have a consistent role as a result. In 2026, the Cardinals gave Gorman a consistent role out of the gate once again with Nolan Arenado out of the organization but things didn't pan out. Gorman hit nine home runs and drove in 33 runs while batting .184. As a result, he was demoted down to the minors.

Gorman is just 26 years old and can hit the ball out of the ballpark. But he hasn't batted over .205 in a season since 2023. Simply put, that's not going to cut it. It's unfortunate how things worked out because he does have upside and potential still, but that can only get you so far. You can't have a spot in the lineup in which a player is batting .184 and not hitting the ball out of the ballpark.

For the Cardinals, they can replace him immediately with either Blaze Jordan, Thomas Saggese or an external addition. Eventually, Jesus Baez could be a legit option for the Cardinals in 2027.

Arguably, this is the right move, although it's also unfortunate. It won't be a shock to see Gorman land a role elsewhere quickly.