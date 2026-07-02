Pair of Cardinals Folklore Legends Cross Paths in Allen Craig's Backyard

The St. Louis Cardinals are a team steeped in tradition with decades of winning to their name. They've won 11 World Series titles and 19 National League pennants, but some there are always other pieces of greatness that seem to find their way into franchise lore.

Former outfielder and first baseman Allen Craig was a key part of the 2011 World Series championship team. He even hit a go-ahead home run in Game 7 of the series, robbed Nelson Cruz of a blast and caught the final out to secure the championship.

At the time, Craig had adopted a tortoise, appropriately named "Torty", which had become a legend in Cardinals lore. So too, had the rally squirrel. Almost two decades later, Craig's tortuise is fully grown, and while he was on vacation, the rally squirrel came face to face with Torty.

"His caretakers put up a camera just to make sure that he's being taken care of, that he's eating his food," Craig told Jim Hayes. "He had a visit last week from the rally squirrel. That's no joke and that's not AI generated. Rally squirrel showed up and met Torty for the first time, so the stars are aligning in some fashion. I don't really get it but that was pretty cool."

Two Cardinals legends, one unforgettable interaction.



Allen Craig reveals his pet tortoise recently crossed paths with The Rally Squirrel. 😂 pic.twitter.com/qQxG6LNmjw — Cardinal Territory (@CardTerritory) July 1, 2026

Two Cardinals Folk Heroes Cross Paths

Apr. 2, 2013; Phoenix, AZ, USA: St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Allen Craig against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Craig made his major league debut with the Cardinals in 2010 and was with the team until 2014. He adopted Torty early in his Cardinals tenure. For context, the rally squirrel emerged not long after Torty was adopted.

In Game 4 of the NLDS, the Cardinals were facing elimination when the rally squirrel ran across home plate. From there, the Cardinals rallied to win and went on to win their 11th World Series title. Both Torty and the rally squirrel became Cardinals folk heroes.

However, the two Cardinals icons had never met face to face, but the stars have apparently aligned for the two to meet. Both live on in Cardinals history as rallying symbols for the 2011 team.

Strangely, wildlife played a big role in the Cardinals going on their epic run in 2011. But Torty is now fully grown and well cared for.

Craig was traded to the Boston Red Sox in 2014 retired a few years later. Injuries were a problem for him late in his career, but he remains a fan favorite in St. Louis, and his tortoise appears to be doing quite well for itself.