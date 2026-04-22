Raisel Iglesias Injury Creates Opportunity for Possible Braves-Cardinals Trade

The St. Louis Cardinals are playing solid baseball to start the season. Entering Wednesday's series finale against the Miami Marlins, they were 14-9 and sat just 1 1/2 games out of first place in the crowded National League Central.

However, despite their hot start, there is no guarantee it will last. They are still rebuilding and need to stay focused on the future, which means buying at the trade deadline isn't the best idea.

Selling is very much on the table, and the Cardinals have three relievers in Riley O'Brien, JoJo Romero and Ryne Stanek who would make solid trade candidates. The Atlanta Braves recently had to put closer Raisel Iglesias on the 15-day injured list due to right shoulder inflammation, and with that in mind, they could be an ideal trade partner for St. Louis.

Braves could be trade partner for Cardinals

Apr 14, 2026; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Riley O'Brien (61) pitches against the Cleveland Guardians during the tenth inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images | Jeff Curry-Imagn Images

The Braves have a lot of injuries on their pitching staff. Their rotation has also taken a beating with injuries to Spencer Strider, Hurston Waldrep and Spencer Schwellenbach. The Cardinals also have a trade candidate there in Dustin May.

However, the Braves' bullpen, while strong, still could use some reinforcements. It's unclear how long Iglesias will be out, and while Robert Suarez can fill in as the closer temporarily, it would be wise for Atlanta to be looking into making bullpen upgrades.

Rental pitching has come in high demand in recent years at the trade deadline. Someone like Romero could bring back a good haul. O'Brien is also an interesting trade candidate.

The 31-year-old still has four years of club control left, and David Schoenfield of ESPN listed him as the Cardinals' best trade chip. Because of his years of control, O'Brien could bring back an even better haul, especially since coming into Wednesday, he had not allowed an earned run.

The Braves have a lot of young talent in their farm system, and linking up with Atlanta for a possible trade would be a good idea for St. Louis if Iglesias is out for a long time.

It will be interesting to see what the trade market looks like, but St. Louis could be an ideal trade partner for Atlanta if it decides to sell at the deadline. The Cardinals have a lot of assets that the Braves could use to supplement their roster after all the injuries they have dealt with to start the season.