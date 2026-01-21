Ex-Cardinal Carlos Beltrán Makes Hall of Fame History

It was a good day for the St. Louis Cardinals organization on Tuesday.

It was announced on Tuesday night that former Cardinals All-Star Carlos Beltrán has been voted as a member of the National Baseball Hall of Fame Class of 2026.

Cardinals fans will remember Beltrán from his two-season run with the organization in 2012 and 2013. Overall, Beltrán played in 296 games for the Cardinals in his Hall of Fame career and slashed .282/.343/.493 with 56 homers, 181 RBIs, 15 stolen bases, 56 doubles, and 162 runs scored while earning two All-Star nods.

Beltrán will make some history with his induction as well. ESPN's Jorge Castillo pointed out that Beltrán will be the first player drafted out of Puerto Rico to make the Hall of Fame.

"Carlos Beltrán is the first player drafted out of Puerto Rico to be elected to the Hall of Fame -- the first five Puerto Rican Hall of Famers were all signed as free agents before Puerto Rico was incorporated into MLB's amateur draft in 1989," Castillo wrote. "It's not a coincidence. The draft hurt baseball in Puerto Rico and it became apparent after the wave of Puerto Rican stars in the 1990s came and went.

"Beltrán was one of a few Puerto Rican stars that carried the torch through the 2000s until the island found its footing and improved its developmental system with various academies and programs -- like Beltrán's own baseball academy. Another part of the Hall of Famer's legacy."

Overall, Beltrán played 20 seasons in the big leagues with the Kansas City Royals, New York Mets, San Francisco Giants, Cardinals, New York Yankees, Texas Rangers, and the Houston Astros. He finished his career with nine All-Star nods, three Gold Glove Awards, and two Silver Slugger Awards. He also was the 1999 American League Rookie of the Year Award winner, the 2013 Roberto Clemente Award winner, and won a World Series throughout his career.

Now, he has found his place in baseball immortality.

