Why Moving Three-Time All-Star Pitcher Could Backfire On Cardinals
The St. Louis Cardinals are heading into one of their most pivotal offseasons in years as they begin a new era under Chaim Bloom, their freshly appointed president of baseball operations. With Bloom expected to reshape the roster, several players could be on the move this winter — and one surprising name in trade rumors is Sonny Gray.
Gray, who signed a three-year, $75 million deal after the 2023 season, posted a 14–8 record with a 4.28 ERA across 32 starts in 2024, striking out 201 batters in 180 ⅔ innings. While his name continues to surface in trade chatter, there’s a strong argument that the Cardinals should keep their All-Star right-hander rather than deal him away.
Gray’s situation is complicated — the 35-year-old owns a no-trade clause, meaning he has full control over his future. While he could waive it to join a contender, the Cardinals may want to think carefully before making that move.
Why Trading Sonny Gray Could Be a Mistake
For starters, St. Louis faces major pitching uncertainty heading into 2026. Even if Bloom is aggressive this winter, the rotation doesn’t have a true ace beyond Gray. Trading him could leave the Cardinals without a proven No. 1 starter and force them to depend heavily on young, untested arms like Matthew Liberatore and Michael McGreevy.
Beyond his numbers, Gray brings something that doesn’t show up on the stat sheet — veteran leadership. He’s become a respected voice in the clubhouse and a mentor to St. Louis’s young pitchers. Losing that kind of presence could impact team chemistry and slow the development of the next generation of arms.
Even if the Cardinals aren’t ready to fully contend in 2025, having Gray around provides both stability and mentorship, two qualities every rebuilding team needs.
Another key factor: Gray’s desire to stay close to home. The veteran has long preferred to remain near his Nashville roots, and the only nearby clubs are the Atlanta Braves and Cincinnati Reds. That limits the trade market considerably — and could make St. Louis the best fit for both sides.
Yes, the Cardinals could move Gray for prospects and clear payroll space. But keeping him offers something far more valuable: a reliable veteran who can stabilize the rotation and help guide the team’s young arms through their growing pains.
If Bloom truly wants to build a sustainable winner in St. Louis, holding onto Sonny Gray might be one of the smartest moves he can make this offseason.
