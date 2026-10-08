This Day in Cardinals History: 2 Franchise Legends Careers Come to an End

Four years ago, two St. Louis Cardinals legends had a farewell tour to remember. The Cardinals already knew that Yadier Molina would be retiring at the end of the season, but they had also brought back Albert Pujols, who announced that 2022 would be his last season as well.

The two helped guide St. Louis to their most recent National League Central title and set them up for a wild card series matchup with the Philadelphia Phillies. The Cardinals lost Game 1 on October 7 in brutal fashion and came into Game 2 needing a win to stay alive.

Sadly, the Cardinals also lost Game 2, effectively ending their season and the careers of Pujols and Molina.

Albert Pujols, Yadier Molina say goodbye

Oct 4, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina (left) and designated hitter Albert Pujols (right) receive commemorative bases from the Pittsburgh Pirates in honor of their upcoming retirement from baseball before the game at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports

While the Cardinals' 2022 season ended in disappointment, Pujols and Molina weren't hanging their heads. In fact, it was bittersweet in a way. Both players picked up hits in their final at-bats before being lifted for pinch runners.

But the 2022 season, no matter how it ended, was truly magical for St. Louis. Pujols struggled in the first half, only to get hot in the second half and earn National League Comeback Player of the Year honors.

The two franchise legends won two World Series titles and three National League pennants together. Pujols left for the Los Angeles Angels after the 2011 title, but after 10 years away had returned for one last ride.

Sadly, it didn't end the way the Cardinals, or their franchise legends had hoped it would, but it was still a magical run that captivated the city of St. Louis. Molina and Adam Wainwright set the record for most wins and starts together as a battery, while Pujols reached and passed the 700-home run milestone.

So, in the end, there were a lot more positives to take away from the season than negatives. Fans were eager to see the two of them break records, and they got that chance one last time. Pujols and Molina created so many memories in St. Louis and helped bring the Cardinals back to prominence after struggling in the 1990s. In almost every way, they got a storybook ending, having reached and passed certain records and milestones.

The only thing that would have made it better was one last run to the World Series and a championship. The Cardinals gave fans every reason to believe it was in the cards, and although it ultimately wasn't, Pujols and Molina still walked away on a high note.

Four years later, they are both now in the Cardinals Hall of Fame.