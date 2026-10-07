This Day in Cardinals History: Chris Carpenter Blanks Phillies in NLDS Clincher

The St. Louis Cardinals won their most recent World Series title 15 years ago, but there were so many great moments that led to the final out in Game 7 of the World Series. In 2011, the Cardinals had overcome a 10 1/2 game deficit in the wild card race to clinch a postseason spot on the last day of the regular season.

They ended up in a dead heat in the NLDS against the Philadelphia Phillies, culminating in a pitcher's duel for the ages in Game 5 between Chris Carpenter and his longtime friend Roy Halladay.

St. Louis had forced Game 5 and was now one win away from its first NLCS since 2006.

Chris Carpenter shuts Phillies down in NLDS clincher

Oct 10, 2012; Washington, DC, USA; St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Chris Carpenter (29) throws during the second inning of game three of the 2012 NLDS against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With Adam Wainwright out after undergoing Tommy John surgery, Carpenter was tasked with picking up the slack in 2011, and he did more than his fair share. But after a rough start on short rest in Game 2 of the series, he had a chance at redemption.

St. Louis scored the game's only run just two batters in, as Skip Schumaker knocked in Rafael Furcal to give the Cardinals an early lead. But it was far from over.

Still, while it was only a one-run game, Carpenter made it seem as if it wasn't quite that close. He used his defense to his advantage in the game and breezed through a powerful Phillies lineup. The future Cardinals Hall of Famer allowed just three hits in the game. In the bottom of the ninth inning, the last thing standing between the Cardinals and the NLCS was St. Louis native Ryan Howard.

Fortunately for the Cardinals, Carpenter got Howard to ground one to second baseman Nick Punto, who quickly flipped the ball to Albert Pujols to secure the final out and send St. Louis to the NLCS.

From there, the Cardinals had their swagger back, and of course, fans know the rest. The team defeated the Milwaukee Brewers in a six-game NLCS and rallied from being down to their last strike twice in Game 6 of the World Series to force Game 7 and clinch their 11th World Series title at home, a game that Carpenter himself started and won.

But his start against the Phillies ultimately catapulted them on their magic carpet ride and restored their winning ways in the postseason. He struck out only three batters in the game, but kept his pitch count down and completed the tall task of knocking out the Phillies, who had won 102 games during the regular season.