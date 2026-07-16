Top Cardinals Trade Target if St. Louis Wants to Boost Rotation

The St. Louis Cardinals are in a tricky spot right now, but that's a good thing.

When the season began, it seemed like it was a foregone conclusion that the Cardinals would sell this summer. But the Cardinals have outperformed pretty much everyone's expectations so far this season and now find themselves in a position a few weeks before the trade deadline in which they are above .500, but on the outside looking in on a playoff spot. The Cardinals are just one game out of a National League Wild Card spot right now.

What do you do if you're Cardinals president of baseball operations Chaim Bloom? Do you add pieces? Subtract? Stay the course? We're going to find out in just over two weeks. One thing that is true is the fact that the club has already made it clear that it will not be taking "shortcuts" this season. So, don't expect to see some sort of massive splash for a rental that would cost top prospects. That's simply not going to happen.

This week, we've broken down a few players the Cardinals should consider trading away and a few the club should consider keeping. Now, let's take a look at the market itself and one player the club should target if they were to add: Patrick Sandoval of the Boston Red Sox.

The Cardinals Should Target Patrick Sandoval

Jul 9, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Boston Red Sox pitcher Patrick Sandoval (43) throws the ball Chicago White Sox during the first inning at Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Cardinals' rotation could use a boost right now. Matthew Liberatore has a 5.00 ERA in 19 starts so far this season. Dustin May has a 4.55 ERA in 18 starts, although that number is a bit skewed. From April 10 through June 15, May logged a 2.54 ERA across 12 starts. Then, he had two straight tough outings that were impacted by some soreness and he has bounced back since over his last two starts. Still, the rotation could use a boost either to potentially replace the struggling Liberatore or maybe even replace May if he's traded.

Sandoval is the type of hurler the Cardinals should at least consider, if they do add. Sandoval would be a rental, but he certainly shouldn't be expensive. He made 16 appearances in 2024 with the Los Angeles Angels and then didn't touch a big league mound until July 9 with Boston. He looked good in his return and allowed one run in 4 1/3 innings pitched.

Sandoval signed a two-year deal with Boston before the 2025 season, but missed the entire 2025 campaign and then the beginning of the 2026 season.

Boston is dealing with injuries in the rotation, but will have a surplus when it starts to get healthier, which could make Sandoval expendable. He has had success in the majors. He has a 4.00 career ERA in 108 total games in the majors dating back to 2019.

With as much time as he missed, if the Cardinals could get Boston to deal him away for some sort of mid-level prospect, it would be worth the call. If he looks like he did in his first start back with Boston, he could be a trade deadline steal for a team. The Cardinals are a team that needs pitching. If they want to add, Sandoval is the type of inexpensive hurler they should be targeting.