Cardinals Given Surprising Chances of Signing Tarik Skubal

The St. Louis Cardinals are a team that could use a dependable veteran ace at the top of the rotation to pair with the organization's exciting young pieces.

Kyle Leahy, Andre Pallante, Michael McGreevy and Quinn Mathews are all pitchers who had some success with the club in the majors in 2026 and should be in the rotation in 2027. All were good and have upside. But none, at least right now, are clear-cut frontline aces. There are options down in the minors who could fill that role one day, like Liam Doyle, Tanner Franklin, Jurrangelo Cijntje, Brandon Clarke or Tekoah Roby, but they aren't in the majors yet. A veteran starter could go a long way, but Cardinals fans shouldn't expect to see the team go out and make the biggest splash of the offseason in free agency and sign two-time Cy Young Award winner Tarik Skubal.

The Cardinals aren't at a point in their rebuild in which they should hand out a bank-breaking deal for an ace, especially not one who had elbow surgery in 2026. But ESPN's David Schoenfield did rank the Cardinals higher than expected in a column dissecting each team's chances of signing Skubal. The Cardinals surprisingly came in at No. 9 in the league.

"The Cardinals never play in this end of the pool — Matt Holliday is the only $100 million free agent they've signed, and that was a re-signing situation — but they do have enormous payroll flexibility and a young, up-and-coming roster to sell Skubal on. St. Louis' rotation was 24th in strikeout rate and 26th in batting average allowed, lacking starters with swing-and-miss stuff," Schoenfield wrote.

Definitely Not Going To Happen

Oct 7, 2026; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Tarik Skubal (29) looks on before game four against the Atlanta Braves in the NLDS for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This take arguably misses the mark on where the Cardinals are in their rebuild. That's not to say the Cardinals won't be better in 2027. They should absolutely be. That's not to say they won't at least be in the mix for a wild-card spot. Arguably, they should. It's also not to say Skubal wouldn't fill a need for St. Louis. Of course he would.

But the price tag for Skubal isn't realistic for the Cardinals in general, even if they expected to go out and contend for a World Series in 2027. USA Today's Bob Nightengale reported that Scott Boras has has made it clear that teams need to come in above $325 million to have a seat at the table in Skubal talks. The Athletic's Jim Bowden reported that teams "know going in" that Skubal's price tag could end up between $350 and $500 million.

Those numbers are arguably absurd anyway for someone who pitches every fifth day and had a surgery just a few months ago. It wouldn't be shocking to see a team like the New York Mets or Los Angeles Dodgers pay it, though. It's what they have done. St. Louis, on the other hand, shouldn't be considered anywhere near an option to hand out a deal like that, even if it were going to contend in 2027. The Cardinals are listed ahead of teams like the Boston Red Sox, New York Yankees, Philadelphia Phillies, Atlanta Braves, Los Angeles Angels and the Houston Astros. That's backwards.

Cardinals president of baseball operations Chaim Bloom has specifically talked about avoiding shortcuts in this rebuild process. This is not a team that is going to hand out a deal over $300 million to a pitcher.