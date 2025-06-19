Inside The Cardinals

Cardinals $2 Million Breakout Reliever Is Now Team's Best Trade Chip

With Ryan Helsley struggling, this reliever is now the Cardinals best trade chip.

Curt Bishop

Sep 11, 2023; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; A detailed view of the 9/11 ribbon on a St. Louis Cardinals hat in the dugout before the game against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images
The St. Louis Cardinals may be coming back down to earth a little bit after a red-hot month of May. They finished that month eight games above .500.

Now, they are only three games over .500 and sit in fourth place in the National League Central, seven games out of first place. It seems very likely that they will be sellers at the trade deadline rather than buyers.

Ryan Helsley was considered their top trade chip for quite some time, but he is currently struggling, having blown three saves in the month of June. He is 3-0 but has a 3.96 ERA and has already blown five saves on the season, more than he blew all of 2024.

With this in mind, however, the Cardinals have another top trade chip that could bring back a solid haul in right-hander Phil Maton.

Maton was signed to a one-year, $2 million contract last offseason. He's 0-2 this season, but owns a 2.05 ERA and has saved two games in 28 appearances. The veteran right-hander is also averaging 11.6 strikeouts per nine innings.

His cheap contract will make him an attractive trade chip, and his red-hot start to the year will also only help matters going forward.

If 2024's trade deadline was any indication, rental relief pitchers will bring back solid returns for selling teams, and if the Cardinals do sell, Maton could bring back a king's ransom as they try to build for 2026 and beyond.

We'll see if Maton ends up being traded.

