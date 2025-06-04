Cardinals Writer Urges Team To Call Up Pitching Prospect, Return To Six-Man Rotation
The St. Louis Cardinals have a bit of a problem with their starting rotation. Right-hander Andre Pallante is struggling as of late, and he allowed seven runs over 4 1/3 innings of work on Tuesday against the Kansas City Royals.
St. Louis lost 10-7 and fell to 33-27 on the season. This could open the door for them to potentially add a starting pitcher or two at the trade deadline.
However, that fix may already be in the system. Josh Jacobs of Redbird Rants suggested that to fix their rotation, they should call up prospect Michael McGreevy and return to a six-man rotation.
"To the Cardinals' credit, their six-man rotation during the month of April appeared to accomplish the two most important things for their group of starters: Maintain their health and keep them producing at a high level. With June presenting their most difficult test of endurance yet, leaning on a six-man rotation once again makes a lot of sense," Jacobs wrote.
"But this time, Michael McGreevy has to be the stater inserted into the rotation, not Steven Matz."
The Cardinals could replace Pallante with McGreevy, but it also makes sense for them to keep Matz in the bullpen, as Jacobs notes. McGreevy went 3-0 last season with a 1.96 ERA and pitched an eight-inning gem in his final start of the year.
He pitched 5 2/3 innings in relief back in May and didn't allow a run en route to his first win of 2025.
He could be a big help to the Cardinals as they go through a grueling stretch of games in June.
