Beloved Cardinals All-Star Called Someone Who 'Won't Be Back'
The St. Louis Cardinals will look different when Opening Day rolls around to kick off the 2025 season.
Something clearly isn't working for the Cardinals. This is the second straight season St. Louis will miss the postseason, and at this point, there really is no easy way back to contention. If the front office isn't willing to spend, then they won't land a top-tier pitcher like they need.
St. Louis also needs to help fix the offense. Plus, on top of everything, they will need to decide whether or not to bring first baseman Paul Goldschmidt back in 2025.
This upcoming winter will be full of tough decisions, and there clearly will be some players who won't return in 2025. Fan-favorite starter Lance Lynn was called someone who "won't be back" in 2025 by FanSided's Zach Pressnell.
"The St. Louis Cardinals have a pitching rotation that is built on age and experience," Pressnell said. "At some point in time, they need to make way for their young starting pitchers who are coming up the minor league ladder, like top prospect Tink Hence and a few others who should make it to the big leagues in 2025.
"With that in mind, the Cardinals would be wise to decline Lance Lynn's player option worth north of $10 million for next year. Lynn will be 38 next season, and his production is likely to see a rapid decline as Father Time remains undefeated."
St. Louis needs to fix the rotation and sadly there may not be space for Lynn.
