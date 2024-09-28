Beloved Cardinals Hurler Reportedly 'Will Be Bought Out', Free Agent Market Awaits
The St. Louis Cardinals have a significant offseason ahead of them as the front office looks to restructure its approach to produce a winning team.
Last winter's strategy was to land three veteran hurlers to add to the rotation while supplementing the young Cardinals roster with some older, more experienced veterans to help with development.
Sadly, that game plan didn't work out and nearly a year after retooling the rotation, it sounds like the Cardinals are prepared to move on from a fan favorite who reunited with St. Louis last winter.
"A balky right knee hobbled (Lance) Lynn throughout the season, but he still made 23 starts and notched a 3.84 ERA in 117 1/3 innings," MLB Trade Rumors' Steve Adams wrote Friday when going over the upcoming free agent class of starting pitchers. "The Cardinals have a pretty full rotation outlook and needs in both the lineup and bullpen. They could exercise the option and look for a trade partner, but it seems likelier that Lynn will be bought out and return to the market in search of another one-year deal."
Lynn posted a 79-51 record with a 3.43 ERA, 1028-to-413 strikeout-to-walk ratio, .239 batting average against and a 1.29 WHIP throughout seven seasons with the Cardinals.
The 37-year-old recorded his career No. 2,000 strikeout and pitched in his No. 2,000 inning this season with St. Louis -- two milestones he greatly desired to achieve in a St. Louis uniform.
It'll be tough to say goodbye to the former homegrown talent who helped the Cardinals win their No. 11 World Series in 2011 over the Texas Rangers.
With injuries plaguing him this season and little left to prove in his career, it'll be interesting to see if Lynn returns in 2025, especially if St. Louis doesn't pick up his one-year, $11 million club option.
