Blake Snell Injury Update Could Ignite Cardinals-Dodgers Trade
The Los Angeles Dodgers have more pitching depth issues than any team in the league, it seems. This comes as a major surprise considering the Dodgers had so much pitching talent and depth coming into the season.
The Dodgers have starters like Tyler Glasnow, Blake Snell, and Roki Sasaki on the injured list. Snell's the most concerning, though, because he was recently transferred to the 60-day IL.
The Dodgers need to work to replace their starters, especially if they're going to miss significant time, and the St. Louis Cardinals could be the perfect trade partner.
While the Cardinals are winning a lot of games right now, they're certainly not a World Series contender with this roster configuration. The front office knows that which is why all their moves have seemingly been made with the future in mind.
That's why it would make sense if the Cardinals opted to trade starting pitcher Sonny Gray this season.
Gray's getting up there in age and it's unlikely he'll be a huge contributor by the time the Cardinals are ready to make a big postseason push again. Trading him now, landing a massive prospect haul ,and clearing his money off the payroll would be huge for St. Louis.
For the Dodgers, they can afford to add Gray's money on the payroll while parting ways with prospects like Bobby Miller or James Outman as the headliner to land the All-Star righty.
Los Angeles is going to be desperate if it can't get healthy this season and the Cardinals have the right pieces to take advantage of this desperation.
