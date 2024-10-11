Cardinals $20 Million Hurler Could Be Hidden Gem To Bolster Rangers Bullpen
The St. Louis Cardinals retooled their pitching staff last winter in hopes of returning to the playoffs in 2024 but sadly, the additions weren't enough to carry the lackluster offense.
After failing to make it to the postseason in two consecutive seasons, the Cardinals are stepping back and hitting the 'reset' button to fix their broken player development system.
Last winter's pitching acquisitions might no longer fit the Cardinals' budget, which could open a significant opportunity for the Texas Rangers to bolster their bullpen.
"'The bullpen is an area we need to address,' (General Manager Chris) Young said," as transcribed by MLB.com's Kennedi Landry on Wednesday. “'We've got to find a way to backfill that. We're going to have to get creative in terms of looking at the trade market, the waiver market and developing our own pitchers as well, which is critical for success on the pitching side.'”
Cardinals right-handed pitcher Keynan Middleton, who has a $5 million club option with a $1 million buyout for 2025 that hasn't yet been picked up, would be a wise offseason acquisition for the Rangers.
Middleton has posted a 10-8 record with a 3.84 ERA, 199-to-85 strikeout-to-walk ratio, .242 batting average against and a 1.34 WHIP across his seven-year career while playing for the Los Angeles Angels, Seattle Mariners, Arizona Diamondbacks, Chicago White Sox and New York Yankees.
Unfortunately, during spring training with the Cardinals in 2024, Middleton suffered a right forearm flexor strain that required surgery, ending his season before it began.
If St. Louis doesn't pick up his 2025 club option, the Rangers could take a chance on a one-year deal with Middleton, who would significantly improve Texas' No. 26 ranked bullpen from this season.
