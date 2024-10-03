Cardinals $81.6 Million Star Could Make Orioles Bullpen Scariest In League For 2025
The St. Louis Cardinals are committed to reducing payroll this offseason, which means a few notable players could be placed on the trade block.
For instance, right-handed pitcher Sonny Gray still has two full seasons left on his three-year, $75 million contract and is a top candidate to be traded from the Cardinals this winter.
Another significant player who could be traded this winter might be a perfect match for the Baltimore Orioles, an organization that plans to increase payroll in 2025.
"(Mike) Elias said he’s 'pretty confident' payroll will increase," MASN Sport's Roch Kubatko reported Thursday afternoon when reiterating Orioles general manager Elias' recent comments.
The Orioles already have a closer with flamethrower Félix Bautista returning to the bullpen next season after missing all of 2024 due to offseason Tommy John surgery.
Considering Helsley's main objective this season was to close out games for the Cardinals, it would seem odd for the Orioles to increase payroll by adding another closer, especially one due for a significant pay raise.
However, the Orioles don't have the strongest bullpen -- ranking No. 14 in the league with a 3.94 ERA -- and could use Helsley and Bautista together as an untouchable dynamic duo.
Baltimore's bullpen would receive a significant upgrade by trading for Helsley this offseason but whether the Orioles would be willing to spend a projected $13.6 million annually to land him remains unknown.
The Cardinals are entering a rebuild phase and the Orioles have one of the best farm systems in the league. Trading Helsley to Baltimore would provide the American League East club with one of the most intimidating bullpens in baseball and would likely generate a satisfactory return in exchange.
More MLB: Cardinals Blockbuster Proposal Ships $260 Million Star To Gritty Playoff Contenders