Cardinals All-Star Hopeful Becoming ‘Untradeable’ Asset
The St. Louis Cardinals certainly couldn’t ask for more from Brendan Donovan this season.
Donovan has gone from a Gold Glove-caliber utility man to a bona fide star. There’s a very real chance that Donovan will land a spot on the National League All-Star team and he absolutely deserves it.
The 28-year-old has played 73 games so far this season for St. Louis and is slashing .305/.372/.432 with five homers, 29 RBIs, three stolen bases, 21 doubles, and 43 runs scored. Donovan already has 87 base hits this season, good for sixth in the National League.
Last offseason, every veteran was mentioned in trade rumors in some capacity. Donovan wasn’t an exception. His name was thrown around and one team that was floated at one point was the New York Yankees.
The 2025 season has been great overall for the Cardinals and Donovan arguably has been the engine that has kept the train rolling. Unsurprisingly, there isn’t chatter any longer about trying to move Donovan. Instead, FanSided’s Thomas Gauvain listed him as one of three players who are making themselves “untradeable."
"2B Brendan Donovan," Gauvain said. "Brendan Donovan stands a chance to be the Cardinals' lone All-Star this year, and he's made himself an invaluable part of this team this year. Donovan has a .307/.375/.437 slash line with five home runs, 42 runs scored, and 29 runs batted in for a 129 wRC+. Donovan has been a plus defender according to defensive runs saved at second base. He's also played in left field and at shortstop, so his versatility has been beneficial for manager Oliver Marmol.
"Donovan has been regarded as a leader on the team for the last two years, and his play this year has cemented him as a cornerstone player. The Cardinals should decline trades involving Donovan at this deadline."
Gauvain is absolutely right. The Cardinals are lucky to have Donovan and this is a guy the team should include in the core to build around even as John Mozeliak exits from the role of president of baseball operations after the season.
