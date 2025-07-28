Cardinals Bombshell: St. Louis Lose Righty Likely Until 2027

Inside The Cardinals

Jul 29, 2016; Miami, FL, USA; A detailed view of a hat and glove in the dugout of the St. Louis Cardinals in the game against the Miami Marlins at Marlins Park. The Cardinals defeated the Marlins 11-6. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-Imagn Images
The St. Louis Cardinals got some back-breaking news.

St Louis No. 6 prospect -- and 2025 breakout starter -- Tekoah Roby reportedly underwent Tommy John surgery and isn't likely to return to the mound until 2027, according to The Athletic's Katie Woo and Keith Law.

"St. Louis Cardinals pitching prospect Tekoah Roby underwent Tommy John surgery and will likely not pitch until 2027, multiple team sources told The Athletic on Monday," Woo and Law said. "Roby, 23, was placed on the injured list on July 14 and underewent the procedure on Friday. He entered the season ranked as the Cardinals’ seventh-best prospect on the year list assembled by The Athletic’s Keith Law. Roby was promoted to Triple-A Memphis in June after posting a 2.49 ERA over 10 starts in Double A."

Roby came over to St. Louis in the Cardinals' trade with the Texas Rangers in 2023 centered around Jordan Montgomery. Last year, Roby struggled in his first full season in the Cardinals' organization. He had a 6.57 ERA in 10 starts.

This year, he has been significantly better and has broken out. Roby started 16 games and pitched to a 3.10 ERA overall to go along with an 87-to-19 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 78 1/3 innings pitched. He had a 2.49 ERA in 10 starts with the Double-A Springfield Cardinals and was promoted to the Triple-A Memphis Redbirds. In six starts, he had a 4.02 ERA before going down with his injury.

