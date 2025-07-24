Cardinals Bright Spot Emerging Amid Trade Deadline Rumors
There has been a lot of noise about the St. Louis Cardinals as the trade deadline has approached.
This is the case every year, but seemingly has been increased in 2025. There's always buzz, rumors, and outlandish speculation to go along with concrete rumors, but this year has felt different. This is likely because of the transition coming after the season with Chaim Bloom taking over. St. Louis is in unchartered waters and because of this it's been hard to pinpoint what the club will do.
Winning solves all issues. Although the Cardinals have struggled in the second half, there have been some bright spots and reason to believe this team can still put it together.
One bright spot has been the play of young slugger Jordan Walker. His name was thrown around in trade speculation recently, but The Athletic's Katie Woo shut it down.
"You will hear his name being floated around in possible trade propositions," Woo said. "Well, I don't think that is out of the question come the offseason I would be very surprised if a trade of Jordan Walker happens this July, mainly because of what we already talked about. Unless John Mozeliak and Chaim Bloom work together on this trade, it doesn't make a lot of sense for an outgoing president of baseball operations to trade a player with ample years of control, a former first-round pick ahead of a new front office taking over."
It doesn't sound like he will be moved and he's playing some of his best baseball of the season. Over his last six games, hes slashing .333/.360/.500 with four doubles. If he can keep this up, that would be great for St. Louis.
