Cardinals Called Out By Writer For Questionable Communication With Players
The St. Louis Cardinals are still alive in the National League Wild Card race, but have several teams to jump over and a 4 1/2-game deficit to overcome in less than three weeks just to win the final spot and return to the postseason for the first time since 2022. A lot has gone wrong for the team in 2025, and much of it hinges on the fact that they were unable to decide whether to rebuild or contend at the start of the year.
Chaim Bloom will soon take over for John Mozeliak as president of baseball operations, and the rebuild will be underway. The Cardinals have struggled to communicate properly over the past few years, whether with their own players or even their fans.
Mason Keith of Redbird Rants recently called out the Cardinals for their faulty communication.
Cardinals Ripped For Poor Communication
"The latest rendition is Cardinals hitting coach Brant Brown being interviewed on ESPN 101 alongside Oliver Marmol. Brown did not hold back one bit in his interview, which is a great change to see from the organization that gaslights fans and expects their support behind a cloud of deception. But when asked about the younger players' development, he answered honestly and truthfully. Specifically with Jordan Walker, Brown said Walker will not adapt to their coaching strategies and continues to struggle because of it," Keith wrote.
"When pressed about the team being one of the worst when hitting high fastballs, Brown also stated players are arguing the data presented to them. From the tone and delivery from Brown and the facial expressions of Marmol in this interview, you can tell coaches and players are not seeing eye to eye, which is a major concern given this is the next core for St. Louis."
The Cardinals have struggled to communicate properly over the last several years, and it has become a trademark of the latter years of Mozeliak's tenure. But this is a problem that must be addressed by Bloom as soon as he takes over.
The lack of transparency has left fans frustrated, and the fact that there are still issues with it in the clubhouse shows that there are some major changes that need to be made when the offseason comes around.
The immediate future doesn't look too bright for the Cardinals, so there is work to do to ensure the organization gets back to winning.
More MLB: Cardinals Next Star? Young Prospect Already Turning Heads