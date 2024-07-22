Cardinals Could Poach Pair Of Veteran Hurlers On Expiring Contracts
The St. Louis Cardinals have a lot on their plate right now as they hunt the market for ways to bolster the pitching staff before the July 30 trade deadline.
There are the obvious options, such as Erick Fedde and former St. Louis pitcher Jack Flaherty but those hurlers might cost the Cardinals too much in prospect capital.
As we inch closer to the deadline, one potential seller has a pair of starting pitchers who could make sense for St. Louis.
Texas Rangers left-handed pitcher Andrew Heaney and right-handed pitcher Michael Lorenzen, both on expiring contracts, were mentioned as potential trade chips, according to MLB.com's Kennedi Landry's write-up about what Texas should do at the deadline.
Heaney has posted a 4-10 record with a 3.60 ERA, 101-to-29 strikeout-to-walk ratio, .242 batting average against and a 1.24 WHIP in 100 innings pitched for the Rangers in 2024.
The 33-year-old has pitched well this season despite his poor record and adding his left arm to the Cardinals' dominant right-hand rotation would help balance things out.
Lorenzen has logged a 5-5 record with a 3.52 ERA, 65-to-44 strikeout-to-walk ratio, .211 batting average against and a 1.22 WHIP 92 innings pitched for Texas this season.
The 32-year-old is having the best season of his career as a starting pitcher since returning to the rotation in 2022. If traded to St. Louis, he could be a spot starter when needed or continue to dominate the way he's been pitching.
Both pitchers have playoff experience and would be solid additions to the Cardinals' rotation. However, another Rangers starter might make more sense for St. Louis if Texas decides to sell.
More MLB: Cardinals Seen As Potential Landing Spot For Blue Jays All-Star Hurler