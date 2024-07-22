Cardinals Seen As Potential Landing Spot For Blue Jays All-Star Hurler
The St. Louis Cardinals must compete against other big market clubs before the July 30 trade deadline to land what they're looking for in pitching.
There are rental options out there, but St. Louis might have to expand its horizons, as the pickings are slim this summer.
Instead of going after a player with an expiring contract, the Cardinals could go after this star hurler who's seen as a potential candidate to be dealt to St. Louis.
Toronto Blue Jays right-handed pitcher Chris Bassitt was linked to the Cardinals in a potential trade deadline deal, according to The Athletic's Tim Britton and Aaron Gleeman, who wrote about the top 50 players who could be dealt this summer.
Bassitt has posted an 8-8 record with a 3.71 ERA, 106-to-46 strikeout-to-walk ratio, .264 batting average against and a 1.42 WHIP in 114 innings pitched for the Blue Jays this season.
The 35-year-old is owed $22 million in 2024 and 2025 before becoming a free agent in 2026 -- meaning the Cardinals would likely have to take on the remainder of Bassitt's contract for this season and all of the following.
The All-Star has logged a 70-50 record with a 3.51 ERA, 963-to-333 strikeout-to-walk ratio, .238 batting average against and a 1.22 WHIP throughout his 10-season career.
The Cardinals are looking for a veteran hurler to complement ace Sonny Gray in the rotation and Bassitt is certainly capable of fitting that role.
Taking on Bassitt's expensive contract would be atypical for the Cardinals but in a season where St. Louis is looking to bolster the rotation without giving up too many prospects, it might make sense to pursue a deal for him.
