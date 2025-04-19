Cardinals Encouraged After Rising Star Shines In Triple-A Saturday Slugfest
The St. Louis Cardinals are hopeful for one youngster's return to the big leagues after logging his best offensive game of 2025 with Triple-A Memphis on Saturday.
Despite the Cardinals' lineup's recent cold streak against the New York Mets, during which they've failed to score more than four runs and eight hits in three consecutive losses to the National League East rival, St. Louis has a productive offense that could shockingly help the club return to the playoffs for the first time since 2022.
Fortunately, a Cardinals phenom who has struggled at the plate this season could soon be on his way to making a much-needed comeback after showcasing tremendous offensive power during Triple-A Memphis' slugfest against Triple-A Jacksonville on Saturday.
Cardinals shortstop Masyn Winn crushed two home runs over the left field wall against Miami Marlins No. 13 top prospect right-handed pitcher Adam Mazur during his first pair of plate appearances with Triple-A Memphis on Saturday.
After struggling Friday throughout his first rehab assignment game since being sidelined for lower back spasms dating back to Apr. 11, Winn looked much more dialed in and relaxed at the plate on Saturday.
Besides belting two home runs to help Triple-A Memphis seal a 6-5 victory Saturday, Winn recorded a swinging strikeout, a sharp flyout to center field and flew out to right field.
The 23-year-old batted as Triple-A Memphis' designated hitter throughout the entire game -- improving his at-bats is far more important than making sure he's ready to field upon his return to the Cardinals, which could happen as early as Tuesday against the Atlanta Braves.
Before joining the 10-day injured list, Winn was batting .222 with 10 hits including one home run, three RBIs and a .603 OPS in 45 at-bats across 13 games played for the Cardinals this season.
After quietly becoming one of the league's most dominant rookies last year, Winn's sophomore campaign hasn't gone as smoothly as hoped. Luckily, the 162-game Major League Baseball season is long, so there's plenty of time left for the Cardinals' 2020 second-round draft pick to return to being an impactful slugger in St. Louis' lineup.
