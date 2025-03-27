Cardinals Have Shocking 2025 Season Projection
The 2025 Major League Baseball season is here.
It's been a wild day across the league already. Now that the real action is here, fortunately, there will be a lot more talk about real baseball rather than hypothetical trade rumors. The St. Louis Cardinals obviously were a team that was in trade rumors all throughout the offseason and Spring Training but the season is here and it would be pretty shocking to see any moves happen in the near future.
The roster the Cardinals currently have is pretty much going to be what they have for the foreseeable future barring injuries. This is a team that won 83 games last year and realistically could be better this year. But, The Athletic's J.J. Bailey noted that St. Louis' current projection is at 76.5 wins.
"Cardinals fans hoping for a ray of hope should try again next year, according to oddsmakers," Bailey said. "After missing the playoffs for two straight seasons and following a particularly lackluster winter, St. Louis is projected for a paltry 76.5 wins in 2025, the fewest in the National League Central. It’s the third-lowest projected total for the team over the last three-plus decades, marking only the fourth time since 1990 the franchise’s over-under has been set at less than 80 wins for a full season...
"The last time the outlook was this bleak was 17 years ago, when 2008’s team was penciled in for 76 wins (they got 86). That was the lowest projection since 1991, when the team came into the season expected to win 71 games (they won 84)."
It's understood that the Cardinals didn't have a robust offseason, but unless there's some big trade-off this year, the Cardinals really shouldn't go below that.
