Cardinals' John Mozeliak Provides Awkward Statement Ahead Of Final Opening Day
The St. Louis Cardinals ushered in a new era last fall by announcing that the president of baseball operations, John Mozeliak, will be replaced by Chaim Bloom in 2026.
Mozeliak, who has been with the Cardinals organization since serving as the franchise's senior vice president and general manager from 2007-2017, is entering his final season as St. Louis' POBO. Sadly, the 11-time World Series champions have lost their way during Mo's reign as head honcho, leaving the best fans in baseball frustrated beyond measure.
Considering that Cardinals fans have been calling for Mozeliak's resignation for several seasons, it is no surprise that the club's baseball boss isn't planning to deliver a heartfelt speech as he prepares for his final Opening Day at the helm of St. Louis' front office.
"Retiring (Cardinals) POBO John Mozeliak: 'I don't have any intentions of giving a speech today,'" Mozeliak stated, as transcribed by MLB.com's John Denton on Thursday ahead of the Cardinals' 2025 season opener against the Minnesota Twins at Busch Stadium. "'If so, you know what my message would be? So when they boo me, I can say, ‘I'm leaving. You got your wish. Like, celebrate the moment.'"
Since assuming his role as Cardinals POBO in Jun. 2017, Mozeliak and the Cardinals have foolishly traded several homegrown stars for little in return, logged their worst campaign in 33 years (2023 season with a 71-91 record) and won four playoff games.
"More Mozeliak on his final Opening Day and fan unrest: 'Yell at me, but I mean, I think about it — if you’re on the other side, I would be appreciative if I didn't want the guy here,'" Denton continued to transcribe for the Cardinals baseball boss.
Despite helping the Cardinals win their 11th World Series title in 2011 over the Texas Rangers and having many fruitful years with St. Louis, Mozeliak's days are numbered and it's time for the organization to give the fan base some much-needed change.
Hopefully, Mozeliak will refrain from delivering heartfelt speeches as he prepares to retire throughout the 2025 season. The damage caused by his short-sighted leadership over the last few seasons is deep. Sadly for Mo', a quiet and graceful departure would likely be his best course of action.
More MLB: Cardinals 2-Time All-Star Ready To Prove He's 'Not Done Yet' With Resurgent Campaign