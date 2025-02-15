Cardinals Might Demote Rising Star To Minor Leagues If Nolan Arenado Isn't Traded
The St. Louis Cardinals spent all of the offseason hoping to find a willing Nolan Arenado trade partner and now they must face the consequences of their failure to do so.
Not only did St. Louis miss an opportunity when Arenado invoked his full no-trade clause to block a deal that would've sent him to the Houston Astros but the Boston Red Sox -- Nado's top choice -- signed Gold Glove third baseman Alex Bregman instead of dealing for the Cardinals veteran.
Arenado's presence in the Cardinals dugout could be problematic as St. Louis hoped to create more playing time opportunities for several youngsters. It's possible that one rising star will start the season in the minor leagues with Triple-A Memphis.
"Eager to begin a roster reset where the focus was supposed to be on creating extended playing time opportunities for their young core, the Cardinals anticipated turning the third-base job over to lefty slugger Nolan Gorman and Minor League standout Thomas Saggese," MLB.com's John Denton wrote Friday. "As long as Arenado is a Cardinal, Gorman will primarily be at second base, the position he has played the past three seasons. As for Saggese, one of the top hitters in the most recent Arizona Fall League, could start the season with Triple-A Memphis instead of St. Louis."
Saggese debuted with the Cardinals in 2024 after batting .253 with 46 extra-base hits including 20 home runs, 67 RBIs and a .751 OPS in 125 games played for Triple-A Memphis.
The 22-year-old was promoted to the big leagues toward the end of the 2024 season but only played in 18 games. Despite not playing much with St. Louis last year, Saggese is a front-runner to become the franchise second baseman.
It would be shocking to see the Cardinals demote Saggese, considering he has already proven himself in the minors -- batting .285 with 183 extra-base hits including 71 home runs, 285 RBIs and a .842 OPS throughout his four-year career, during which he played for the Texas Rangers and Cardinals farm systems.
What's more shocking than the thought of Saggese being demoted is the reality that Arenado likely isn't going anywhere. The Cardinals front office had all offseason to move him and with Opening Day a little over a month away, the 10-time Gold Glove defender's trade market lacks momentum.
