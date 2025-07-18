Cardinals 'Might Have Already' Earned Right To Avoid Selling At Trade Deadline
The St. Louis Cardinals have less than two weeks to determine whether selling or buying before the July 31 trade deadline would be in their best interest.
Cardinals president of baseball operations John Mozeliak is in his final season at the helm before former Boston Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom supplants him as the head honcho in St. Louis.
Unfortunately for Mozeliak, St. Louis' position in the playoff standings isn't solidified, so he might be faced with making several difficult decisions over the coming days or perhaps he'll decide to repeat his decision-making process from last offseason, which consisted of doing practically nothing.
"What to expect from here: The next two weeks feel critical for the Cardinals, but they might have already played their way into staying together and competing for a playoff berth," ESPN's Major League Baseball expert Jesse Rogers wrote Friday morning when making predictions for each team's second half of the 2025 season. "Besides, the same guys who turned down trades in the winter because of their no-trade clauses are likely to do it again later this month. The players believe in their team. Now it's up to management to do the same -- especially in top decision-maker John Mozeliak's final season."
With the Cardinals sitting 6 1/2 games behind the first-place Chicago Cubs in the National League Central and only 1 1/2 games out of an NL Wild Card spot, it might not be in the club's best interest to sell before this summer's trade deadline.
Before the 2025 season began, Cardinals utility man Brendan Donovan predicted that St. Louis would shock a lot of people by playing well. Considering that the franchise remains within striking distance of clinching a playoff spot halfway through the year, it's safe to say the one-time All-Star has thus far been correct.
It wouldn't be shocking if Mozeliak decides to neglect moving several valuable rental-option trade chips before the deadline, such as closing pitcher Ryan Helsley, Phil Maton and Steven Matz.
Much like last offseason, Mozeliak likely won't find a new landing spot for superstar Nolan Arenado and it's highly doubtful ace Sonny Gray and three-time All-Star Willson Contreras would waive their full no-trade clauses.
Based on how last offseason was handled by the Cardinals' front office, St. Louis fans shouldn't be shocked if Mozeliak fails to do much for the organization at this summer's trade deadline. On the bright side, at least this will be his last season leading the franchise.
