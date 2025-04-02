Cardinals Never Should've Traded Gold Glover Predicted To Start In 2025 All-Star Game
A former St. Louis Cardinals homegrown star is ready to continue making the 11-time World Series champions regret trading him with a dominant performance in 2025.
Cardinals president of baseball operations John Mozeliak has made several significant short-sighted decisions since assuming his role at the helm of St. Louis' front office in Jun. 2017.
One of his most recent blunders involved trading a former Cardinals fan favorite who is predicted to make his first-career All-Star game appearance this summer.
"After winning National League Championship Series MVP honors and then signing a five-year, $74 million extension during the offseason, Tommy Edman is now seeking his first career All-Star selection," Bleacher Report's Joel Reuter wrote Wednesday when making his prediction for this summer's All-Star game rosters. "The 29-year-old has quietly tallied 18.1 WAR in seven seasons, including a 6.2-WAR campaign in 2022."
Edman was moved to the Los Angeles Dodgers in a three-team deal that included the Chicago White Sox at last summer's trade deadline. The exchange reunited journeyman Tommy Pham with the Cardinals and sent veteran right-handed pitcher Erick Fedde to St. Louis.
The Gold Glove utility man is off to a hot start in 2025 -- batting .250 with seven hits including three home runs, five RBIs and a .812 OPS in 28 at-bats across seven games played for the Dodgers.
Watching the former Cardinals sixth-round draft pick dominate throughout the Dodgers' World Series bid last season was especially painful for St. Louis fans, who've endured watching several former homegrown talents dominate with other franchises.
Mozeliak was foolish for parting ways with Edman, who was injured at the time of his trade to Los Angeles. The switch-hitting slugger could've positively impacted this year's Cardinals roster but instead, he was traded for an aging slugger who is no longer with the team and a veteran starter with only one solid season under his belt.
Fortunately, Mozeliak will be replaced by Chaim Bloom as head honcho this fall. Hopefully, the Cardinals' front office will stop making negative franchise-altering decisions, such as trading Edman, once the club's next baseball boss takes over.
