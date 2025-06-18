Cardinals Next Homegrown Superstar Has Emerged In 2025
Over the last 20 years or so, the St Louis Cardinals have done a phenomenal job developing homegrown stars.
Sure, the Cardinals have added pieces like Nolan Arenado and Paul Goldschmidt, but homegrown stars have been a staple of the organization. It certainly has seemed this season like the Cardinals have found the next guy.
Brendan Donovan has done everything the Cardinals could've asked for. After Goldschmidt left the organization, a lot was made about who would step up as a voice in the locker room. It was shared that Donovan stepped up and has been a vocal leader for the franchise.
That's not all, though.
Donovan is just 28 years old and is in his fourth big league season. Fans have always known that Donovan is good. He won a Gold Glove Award as a rookie in 2022 and finished third in the National League Rookie of the Year Award. Injuries slowed him down a bit in 2023 but last year he looked good.
In 2024, Donovan slashed .278/.342/.417 with 14 homers, 73 RBIs, 34 doubles, and 65 runs scored in 153 games played. He finished the season with 2.6 wins above replacement.
Donovan played all over the place and had a good year, but the 2025 season has been significantly better. He's slashing .323/.388/.451 with four homers, 27 RBIs, 21 doubles, and 38 runs scored in 66 games played. Donovan already is at 2.5 wins above replacement.
The 28-year-old plays high-level defense wherever St. Louis puts him, has been one of the hottest hitters in the National League overall this season, and has developed into a leader in the organization.
This guy is someone you should want to build around.
More MLB: Cardinals Special Prospect Took Step On Road To St. Louis