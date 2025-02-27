Cardinals' Nolan Arenado Shuts Down Yankees Trade 'Showcase' Idea
There doesn't seem to be any end sight for trade chatter about St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado.
He wasn't moved throughout the offseason and there doesn't seem like there is much of a chance of a deal happening anytime soon. The Cardinals are fortunate to have him, although they wanted to get rid of his salary. Arenado is still one of the best third basemen in baseball and makes the team better.
The Cardinals faced the New York Yankees -- who at one point was a rumored suitor for Arenado -- on Wednesday and the star infielder made the trip. This unsurprisingly led to some wondering if he was trying to impress in front of New York.
He shut down the notion while speaking to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch's Derrick Goold.
"As a welcome for making the four-hour drive across the state to play against their club, Yankees fans greeted Nolan Arenado with some lobbying and, yes, some 'chirping' during the game, but the All-Star grinned and laughed at the notion he came to showcase himself for a trade," Goold said. "He wouldn't have picked his third game of spring to do it.
"I didn’t come here for that," Arenado said with laugh and a smile. And then he added wryly: "Day 3 of spring training. That wouldn’t be a good day to showcase myself. I’m not ready for that."
Former Cardinals star Paul Goldschmidt is now a member of the Yankees. It's not too shocking that Arenado would want to see him after many years together in St. Louis. There doesn't seem to be any trade coming, at least in the short term.
