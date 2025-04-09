Cardinals' Oli Marmol Robs Veteran Of Baseball Immortality In Stellar Pirates Outing
St. Louis Cardinals manager Oli Marmol made a questionable decision during Wednesday's National League Central matchup against the Pittsburgh Pirates, which is bound to ruffle some feathers.
After overpowering Pirates phenom ace Paul Skenes on Tuesday, the Cardinals placed themselves in a solid position to win the final chapter of their three-game series against Pittsburgh.
Despite the Cardinals' pitching staff struggling so far this year, a St. Louis hurler showcased one of the best performances of his career on Wednesday, which might be overshadowed by Marmol's head-scratching decision.
Cardinals right-handed pitcher Erick Fedde logged six hitless and scoreless innings with two strikeouts and four walks in 88 pitches. Although the veteran was only three innings away from becoming the 11th player in St. Louis' franchise history to pitch a no-hitter, Marmol pulled Fedde from the game and called Phil Maton down from the bullpen to take the mound in the bottom of the 7th inning.
Unfortunately, the Cardinals' red-hot offense failed to give Fedde any run support. When Marmol pulled the 32-year-old from his potential no-hit performance, St. Louis and Pittsburgh were both scoreless.
Considering how competitive Wednesday's pitching duel against the Pirates was, Marmol's decision to remove Fedde from the mound makes sense. Still, throwing a no-hitter is every starting pitcher's dream. To be pulled from the game while being so close to reaching baseball immortality must've been painful for the eight-year veteran.
Marmol has a low approval rating among Cardinals fans, so even though taking Fedde out of Wednesday's rubber match can logically be explained, it's doubtful the already frustrated fan base will let his latest blundered decision slide.
It's becoming more common to see starters pulled from potential no-hitters with all the technology and science organizations use to gain competitive advantages in today's game. It would've been awesome to see Fedde earn his first-career no-hitter against the division-foe Pirates but sadly, Marmol wasn't concerned with making history.
