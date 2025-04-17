Cardinals Phenom's Insane Stretch Is Putting League On Notice
The St. Louis Cardinals have one of the most intriguing prospects in the minor leagues right now.
Infielder JJ Wetherholt was selected with the No. 7 pick in the 2024 Major League Baseball June Amateur Draft by the Cardinals and quickly has shot up the prospect charts. He's currently ranked as the Cardinals' No. 1 prospect and it's not hard to see why.
He's just 22 years old and is shining with the Double-A Springfield Cardinals right now. He had a slow start to the season, but now is one of hottest prospects out there right now. He didn't tally a base hit in his first four games but now has 14 base hits over his last six games. That's pretty insane production.
Wetherholt continued his red-hot stretch on Wednesday night as he went 3-for-4 with one home run, one double, four RBIs, and three runs scored. Over the last six games overall, he's 14-for-32 with one home run, four doubles, eight RBIs, three walks, and eight runs scored while slashing .519/.563/.778. Now, that's pretty nuts.
His overall slash line jumped up after collecting zero hits in his first four games to .342/.429/.512 in 10 games. MLB.com currently is projecting him to make the jump to the majors in 2026 and that seems pretty fair with the way the Cardinals have quickly moved non-pitching prospects through the minors in recent years.
This kid is special and Cardinals fans should be really excited about his future in St. Louis.
