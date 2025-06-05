Cardinals Predicted To Bring ‘Impact Bat’ To St. Louis
The St. Louis Cardinals have the No. 5 pick in the upcoming Major League Baseball Draft.
St. Louis will have a shot to add some serious talent on July 13th. Predictions and rumors have started to pop up as the draft has started to approach. Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch is one of the team's most prominent insiders and predicted that the Cardinals will use the pick on an “impact bat.”
"Not at No. 5," Goold said when asked about taking a pitcher at No. 5. "Not with the potential to land a batter who is significantly better than the other options in the draft -- or that they usually get access to in the draft. As last year's draft unfolded, the No. 6 pick arrived, the Cardinals were thrilled. They were either going to get Jac Caglianone, who will make his major-league debut Tuesday in St. Louis for the Royals, or JJ Wetherholt. They saw both of them as elite upside hitters, either of whom could have gone No. 1 overall in their evaluations.
"They see their pick at No. 5 as a chance to also grab an impact hitter. We'll see how it plays out because, yes, there are also top-five pitchers available. But the Cardinals recognize that the opportunity picking that high in the draft for them is to score a hitter they've rarely had access to, and the past two times they have they like the results -- Wetherholt and JD Drew."
St. Louis went with pitchers in the first round back in 2021 and 2022, but those were with the No. 18 and No. 22 picks. The Cardinals have the No. 5 pick this year and will be on the hunt for some talent.
