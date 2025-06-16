Cardinals Urged To Cut Ties With Aging Veteran In Shocking Move
The St. Louis Cardinals could eventually end up being sellers at the trade deadline if they continue down the path of losing games this season.
If this is the case, the Cardinals are going to have quite a few teams calling their phones to ask about multiple veteran players on the roster.
Christopher Kline of FanSided recently urged the Cardinals to cut ties with veteran pitcher Miles Mikolas this season even if they don't net a huge return or prospects.
"Plenty of contenders will take interest in Mikolas as a cheap depth option, as durable starting pitching has never been more of a premium asset in MLB. We don't know if the Cardinals will actually bite the bullet and execute a trade, however," Kline wrote. "St. Louis is firmly in the postseason mix right now, which feels like the perfect excuse for Mozeliak to continue kicking the can down the road on a much-needed retool.
"The Cards won't get any elite prospects for Mikolas, but even a middle-tier pitcher to bring up in the farm system is worth it at this point. Few teams need young bodies more than St. Louis; letting Mikolas finish out the season would almost certainly yield diminishing returns on the mound. There's no good reason to keep him past the trade deadline."
Trading Mikolas makes sense whether the Cardinals are selling or buying this season. St. Louis has better options in the minor leagues including Quinn Mathews and Michael McGreevy.
While trading the veteran righty wouldn't net the Cardinals a massive prospect return, they would clear a good bit of money while also making room for a prospect pitcher. Trading Mikolas makes perfect sense for the Cardinals if they can find a team willing to take the bait.
