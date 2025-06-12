Cardinals Urged To Make 'Significant Roster Shuffle'
Through the first 58 games of the season, the St. Louis Cardinals were 33-25 as we moved into June. But this month has not been kind to manager Oliver Marmol and his team.
In June, the Cardinals are 3-7 with series losses to the Texas Rangers, Kansas City Royals, and Toronto Blue Jays. The team looks very different than the ballclub that was dominating earlier in the season. Something has to change to get the Cardinals back on track.
Josh Jacobs of Redbird Rants recently suggested St. Louis would need to make some significant roster moves in order to get back to its winning ways.
"On the position player side of things, at least until Jordan Walker returns, it makes way too much sense to bring Thomas Saggese back onto this roster, especially if Brendan Donovan is going to miss a few days with his toe injury," Jacobs wrote. "If the Cardinals are not going to play Lars Nootbaar in center field a bit more often, then Michael Siani may make sense to replace Barrero on the roster as well.
"Siani has done well in Memphis so far this year, and Victor Scott II could use some more days off. Ultimately, shake-ups are needed for this group before they start playing tonight against the Brewers."
There is certainly a bit of an issue on the Cardinals roster. Not every player on the active roster is a postseason caliber player and St. Louis is going to need to change that in order to pursue a postseason berth.
Ultimately, this could eventually come as the Cardinals add talent at the trade deadline, but it wouldn't be surprising to see the team shuffle some things around in the near future.
