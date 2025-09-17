Cardinals' Victor Scott Took A Step Towards St. Louis Hall Of Famer
When Spring Training kicked off, it wasn't clear who would be the team's starting center fielder. But, after a red-hot camp, Victor Scott II won the job outright and he hasn't loosened his grasp on it at all this season.
Scott is just 24 years old and has shown through the season that he can be a force to be reckoned with for the organization for years to come. He's been great defensively and has shown positive signs offensively as well. He entered play on Wednesday sporting a .217/.304/.299 slash line with five home runs, 37 RBIs, and 32 stolen bases. Obviously, you'd want to see see a higher batting average and on-base percentage, but when he does get on base, he makes the most of it, shown through the stolen bases and 50 runs scored in 128 games played.
Cardinals fans should be excited about Victor Scott II
Last year he played just 53 games in the big leagues so this season has effectively been his first real extended look at big league pitching. He should only get better as he gets older but he has shown he can help this club. Even with the low on-base numbers, when he does get on base, he is dynamic. On Wednesday afternoon, he showed this by stealing his 33rd base of the season. That's impressive in itself, but now he is just one stolen base away from tying team Hall of Famer Édgar Rentería for the high mark by the team since 2003, as shared on social media by MLB.com's John Denton.
Again, this is Scott's first real extended opportunity in the majors. In the process, even with injuries and an up-and-down year overall offensively, he's approaching a team Hall of Famer in an important category of stolen bases in a season. Rentería reached that mark back in 2003. That's 22 years ago and now here we are with Scott approaching it. If that doesn't get you excited for his future with the team, we're not sure what will.
There are plenty of changes coming this offseason for the team, but Scott has done enough to warrant a consistent role moving forward.
