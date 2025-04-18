Could Cardinals Phenom Push Slugger Off St. Louis' Roster?
The St. Louis Cardinals recently called up infielder Thomas Saggese and he's done nothing short of proving he belongs at the big league level.
He's been an exciting piece in the Cardinals' farm system for almost two years after he was acquired from the Texas Rangers in the deal that cut ties with Jordan Montgomery in 2023. Saggese has been working his way up St. Louis' farm system since and impressing all along the way.
Saggese was called up to replace Nolan Gorman after he was placed on the Injured List due to a hamstring injury. He has since returned, but St. Louis hasn't had to make a decision about Saggese yet due to the fact that Masyn Winn is on the Injured List right now. While this is the case, Winn should be back next week and then it's going to be decision time.
Who is going down to the minors? Could it be Saggese? What about Gorman? What about another option like one of the surplus of outfielders? Saggese has been playing well enough to make it a really difficult decision. He is slashing .455/.435/.636 with one home run, five RBIs, and four runs scored. He's 10-for-22 in the nine games he's been up with the Cardinals ahead of Friday's action.
This isn't a knock at Gorman. He's been pretty solid to kick off the season as well. If the Cardinals were to go with an outfielder, Michael Siani would seem like the obvious option, but he's been providing stellar defense in an important role.
When Winn gets activated, it seems like one of these three will be sent down to the minors. Saggese still does seem like the most likely option, even though he's red-hot. But, he's at least making it a tough choice and Gorman and Siani are other guys who at least would be logical options.
