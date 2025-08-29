Details Emerge About Cardinals' Decision To Stick With Andre Pallante
The St. Louis Cardinals made it clear on Thursday that they aren't going to shake up the starting rotation right now.
This question was brought up specifically because starter Andre Pallante has struggled since the beginning of July. Since July 9th, Pallante has gone 1-8 for the Cardinals and has an 8.26 ERA and 32-to-17 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 44 2/3 innings pitched.
Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol made it clear that Pallante isn't coming out of the rotation and will get the start on Sunday against the Cincinnati Reds. So, why is that the case despite the rough stretch?
The Athletic's Katie Woo shed some light on the decision and noted that it is with the 2026 season in mind.
Who will be in the Cardinals' starting rotation in 2026?
"Pallante will take his next scheduled start Sunday against the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park, Marmol said Thursday morning, before the Cardinals’ 4-1 win over the Pirates," Woo said. "It’s a decision that doesn’t make a whole lot of sense from a game score perspective. But what the Cardinals are trying to accomplish with the remainder of their season is far bigger than wins or losses.
"As St. Louis prepares for a rebuild, fortifying its pitching will be at the forefront. Given the astronomical prices of starting pitching on the free-agent and trade market, the most sustainable way to do so is to invest in homegrown options. This is also the route that will take the longest; there is no instant fix for developing a pipeline of pitching...
"There is a scenario coming next spring in which Pallante, Matthew Liberatore and Michael McGreevy make up the bulk of the 2026 Opening Day rotation. If that’s the case, the Cardinals should be giving Pallante every opportunity to get right against major-league pitching — at least until it becomes detrimental to his own development."
The next few months are going to be complicated for St. Louis. With Chaim Bloom taking over as president of baseball operations, changes are on the way. But, what will those changes be? These next few weeks will certainly play a role in those decisions. Pallante has struggled at points this year, but he's also the guy who had a 3.78 ERA last year at 25 years old. These next few weeks will be important to see if he should play a role with the team in 2026 and moving forward.
