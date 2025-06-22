Dodgers Could Poach $44 Million Reliever From Cardinals Via Trade
The Los Angeles Dodgers are eyeing another title and will be looking to add at the trade deadline.
With a depleted pitching staff due to injuries, the Dodgers must be scouring the market for versatile arms to bolster their bullpen.
One intriguing option comes from the St. Louis Cardinals, a team teetering on the edge of playoff contention and open to moving veteran players, especially those on expiring deals.
According to Thomas Harrigan of MLB.com, Steven Matz might be available.
This means the Dodgers could pursue.
"The Cardinals’ most intriguing trade candidate is arguably Matz, who is in the final year of a four-year, $44 million deal," Harrigan wrote.
"Initially signed to be a starter, Matz dealt with injuries and had a 4.47 ERA in 197 1/3 innings during the first three years of his deal. However, he has found new life as a multi-inning reliever in 2025, posting a 2.66 ERA with a 1.89 FIP, 38 strikeouts and four walks over 40 2/3 innings. That could make him a coveted option for clubs seeking bullpen help, though the Cardinals will likely have to eat some money to get back a notable return."
The Cardinals, aiming to reduce payroll and invest in youth, might be enticed by a Dodgers prospect package.
There will be multiple suitors for Matz if and when he hits the trade block, but the Dodgers have a way of presenting the best offer and outbidding the competition.
Keep an eye on St. Louis and Los Angeles as trade partners between now and July 31.
