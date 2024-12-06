Ex-Blue Jays 2-Time All-Star Worth Flier For Cardinals In Free Agency
The St. Louis Cardinals might not pull off a massive, blockbuster deal this offseason to add to the organization, but that doesn't mean the club won't be competitive in 2025.
St. Louis made it known that it wants to reset the organization and there was a time when there was trade chatter about pretty much every veteran on the roster. But no-trade clauses have already played a role and it has been reported that both Willson Contreras and Sonny Gray want to stick around.
Even if the Cardinals do trade some key pieces away -- like Nolan Arenado, who has been heavily speculated about -- they have a lot of talent and should be able to at least be competitive in the National League Central.
One way the Cardinals could make the team better without breaking the bank is by adding more pieces to the bullpen. The Cardinals won 83 games in 2024 and the bullpen was one of the biggest reasons why. It was a weapon for St. Louis and the club finished with the sixth-best bullpen ERA in baseball at 3.64.
One player who should be a target for the Cardinals is former Toronto Blue Jays two-time All-Star Jordan Romano. He's available on the open market now after a rough 2024 season. He logged a 6.59 ERA across 15 appearances in 2024.
That seems to be an anomaly. From 2020 through 2023, he never logged a 2.90 ERA in a season while also not appearing in less than 59 games in a full season (excluding the 60-game 2020 campaign).
Romano may not be expensive due to the bad 2024 season but that could work to the Cardinals' favor.
